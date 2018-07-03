INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors Sibanye Gold Limited

NEW YORK, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sibanye Gold Limited ("Sibanye" or "the Company") (NYSE:SBGL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 26, 2018, Bloomberg reported a worker death in the Company's Driefontein operation, the 21st death at the Company's mines this year. The same report claimed that Sibanye was already being investigated by the chief inspector of mines. Following the Bloomberg report, Sibanye's share price fell. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sibanye-gold-limited-sbgl-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

