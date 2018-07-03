Catherine McCall Named Executive Director by Canadian Coalition for Good Governance

TORONTO, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG) has named Catherine McCall its new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2018.



Currently the CCGG's Director of Policy Development, and an internationally recognized governance expert, Catherine brings more than 20 years of proven know-how and experience to the role.

"We're thrilled Catherine will be assuming this important position. Her deep knowledge of governance issues and commitment to, and passion for, the continued evolution of the CCGG make her the ideal person to lead us forward", said Marcia Moffat, Chair of CCGG and Head of BlackRock Canada.

Catherine joined the CCGG in late 2012 and has played a critical role heading the coalition's policy work, including the development, research and authoring of CCGG policy statements and guidelines, as well as spearheading regulatory responses and submissions. She has also been instrumental to the CCGG's board engagement program, through which the coalition meets with independent directors of more than 45 publicly traded companies annually. Catherine will continue to manage the CCGG operations and build its profile.

Prior to joining the CCGG, Catherine was Principal and Head of Corporate Governance at Hugessen Consulting, and before that, held senior leadership roles at ISS Canada Corporation (formerly Fairvest Corporation).

Catherine is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, a member of the Ontario Bar Association, has an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and has completed the International Corporate Governance Network's Integration of ESG Program. Catherine is also an Adjunct Professor of Corporate Governance at Osgoode Hall Law School.

Stephen Erlichman, Partner at Fasken, stepped down as Executive Director of the CCGG, effective June 30, 2018.

"We'd like to recognize Stephen's significant contribution and commitment to the CCGG over the past seven years. He has been integral to shaping and promoting the role of good governance across Canada and beyond," said Ms. Moffat. "On behalf of the CCGG board, staff and members, I'd like to offer Stephen our sincere thanks for his leadership and our best wishes for the future."

About the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance

CCGG's 49 members collectively manage almost $4 trillion in assets. Members include those who manage assets on behalf of pension fund contributors, mutual fund unitholders and other institutional and individual investors. CCGG promotes good governance practices in Canadian public companies as well as the improvement of the regulatory environment to best align the interests of boards and management with those of their shareholders. In doing so, CCGG aims to promote the efficiency and effectiveness of the Canadian capital markets.

For further information please contact:

Julia Koene at julia.koene@blackrock.com