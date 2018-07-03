UnitedCorp to Host Investor Conference Call on July 9th to Provide Mid-Year Review

UnitedCorp CEO to Discuss Status of Various Projects including Blockchain Operations, Wireless and Social Media and Related Strategies for 2018: Monday July 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM (noon) EST R.S.V.P. at www.unitedcorp.com/conference



MIAMI, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Miami-based United American Corp ("UnitedCorp"), (OTC:UAMA) is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Mr. Benoit Laliberte, will lead a conference call on Monday July 9, 2018 at 12:00 PM (noon) to provide investors with a mid-year review of operations and plans for the balance of 2018.

Mr. Laliberte will discuss, amongst other things, the Company's blockchain operations and expansion, as well as the status of the Company's various pipeline projects in Wireless and Social Media Posting Technology and potential for growth and diversification in these areas.

A Question & Answer session will follow Mr. Laliberte's presentation where participants will be given the opportunity to ask Mr. Laliberte questions on the company and its business plan.

"The company has moved swiftly to capitalize on market demand and has begun to monetize on our investments in technology and intellectual property," stated Mr. Laliberte. "In a few short months for example, we have taken our BlockchainDomes from a theoretical concept to full implementation and I am looking forward to bringing our investors up to date with all that we have accomplished and what we have planned for the future."

Investors are encouraged to register for the call as soon as possible and no later than midnight EST July 8th at www.unitedcorp.com/conference.

The Company is currently near completion of its 2017 audited financial statements which will be filed shortly. The delay in releasing these statements is due to the Company's recent transition from a development company without operations to an operations-based organization.

About United American Corp

Established in 1992, United American Corp is a Florida-based development and management company focusing on telecommunications and information technologies. The company currently holds the rights to manage a portfolio of patents and proprietary technology in telecommunications and social media and more recently has developed and implemented BlockchainDomes and Blockchain PSTN technologies. For more information, visit: www.unitedcorp.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances in management's expectations or opinions change.

Jenna Trevor-Deutsch

Director

Investor Relations

investorrelations@unitedcorp.com

604 398 5000 ext: 109