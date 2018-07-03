AAHCI Announces Southeast Asia Regional Office Transition

Washington, DC, July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Association of Academic Health Centers International (AAHCI), the international arm of the Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC), is pleased to announce the transition of the Southeast Asia Regional Office from the National University of Singapore to the Universitas Indonesia, Faculty of Medicine.

"I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to the National University of Singapore as the inaugural host of the Association's Southeast Asia Regional Office. Under the leadership of Prof. John Wong and Dr. Khay-Guan Yeoh, the office was an exemplar in setting high standards for meetings, information sharing, and membership development," said AAHC President and CEO, Dr. Steven L. Kanter. "The Association looks forward to working with the Universitas Indonesia, Faculty of Medicine as the newly appointed Southeast Asia Regional Office. Under the leadership of Dr. Ari Fahrial Syam, we anticipate a smooth transition and are confident of much future success."

The Southeast Asia Regional Office transitioned to the Universitas Indonesia, Faculty of Medicine on July 1, 2018.

The transition of this office, along with the continued work of the European Regional Office, hosted by Maastricht University; the Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Office, hosted by the University of Sao Paulo; and the Middle East and North Africa Regional Office, hosted by the American University of Beirut, is central to AAHCI providing:

Customized region-specific interests and tailored programs;

Facilitated regional networking opportunities, educational programs, exchange of best practices, data collection and analysis, and community/regional relationships; and,

A deeper understanding of the academic health center concept for governments, industry, and the public.

AAHCI is a subsidiary of AAHC, a non-profit association dedicated to advancing health and well-being through the vigorous leadership of academic health centers.

Christine Smith Association of Academic Health Centers 202-265-9600 csmith@aahcdc.org