ADT Offers Safety Tips to Ensure Fourth of July Celebrations Are a Blast

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), the leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today revealed their key takeaways to keep people safe during Fourth of July activities. The tips, along with a host of additional useful articles and safety guidelines, are now featured within the Resources tab of ADT.com.



Fireworks Safety

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause at least 15,000 fires every year, injuring an estimated 10,500 people. With proper precautions, accidents are preventable:

Never give fireworks to small children

Always keep a supply of water nearby

Don't point sparklers or fireworks at yourself or others when lit

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight a "dud"

Grilling Safety

July is peak time for outdoor grilling. Unfortunately, improper use can result in death and destruction. FEMA reports BBQ grill fires cause an estimated 10 deaths, hundreds of injuries and $37 million in property damage every year. Here are safety tips:

Check gas grill hoses for cracks, holes and leaks

Never BBQ indoors, even in a garage

Grill at least two feet from wood siding, branches or other flammable objects

Keep kids and pets away from the grill when cooking to avoid burns

Pool, Beach and Lake Safety

The Consumer Product Safety Commission states at least 163 children drowned in swimming pools last year, with dozens more deaths happening at beaches and lakes. Besides teaching children to swim, follow these safety suggestions:

Keep alert for weather conditions and evacuate when you see lightning

Swim sober and with a buddy

Don't dive headfirst into shallow water

Watch out for aquatic life like jellyfish

By following these simple tips, people can have a safe and memorable holiday. For additional information, please visit ADT.com/resources

