Northwoods Energy LLC Appoints Nate Wells as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwoods Energy LLC ("Northwoods" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) ("Apollo"), has appointed Nate Wells as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for corporate functions at Northwoods, including finance, treasury, accounting, tax, and legal.



Tom Tyree, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Nate will be instrumental in helping Northwoods grow to be a premier Powder River Basin operator. His 19 years of broad-based finance and accounting experience in both private industry and public accounting makes him a great fit for Northwoods."

Mr. Wells most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Jonah Energy LLC, a private-equity backed E&P company, and has worked extensively in both the E&P and midstream segments of the energy industry. In addition, he has 11+ years of "Big 4" experience at KPMG and Arthur Andersen where he provided consulting and audit services.

Geoff Strong, Senior Partner at Apollo, said, "We look forward to working with Nate as Northwoods seeks to establish financial reporting and supporting processes, as well as debt and equity financing strategies, from which the Company can build significant scale in the Powder River Basin."

About Northwoods Energy LLC

Northwoods Energy LLC is an upstream oil & gas company based in Denver, CO and focused on the Powder River Basin. Northwoods is backed by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management and the Northwoods management team, and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tyree.

About Apollo Global Management, LLC

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $247 billion as of March 31, 2018 in private equity, credit and real estate funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. Apollo's team has extensive experience investing in the Natural Resources industry and, since 2001, certain of Apollo's flagship private equity funds, have invested or committed to invest approximately $13.2 billion in 37 natural resources-related opportunities (as of March 31, 2018). Greg Beard, Apollo's Head of Natural Resources, leads a team of approximately 20 private equity professionals focused on identifying value-oriented corporate carve-outs, asset acquisitions/build-ups and distressed investments across the energy and metals and mining markets globally. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.agm.com.

