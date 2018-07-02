CORRECTING and REPLACING - Sumo Logic Announces Keynote Speakers for Illuminate 2018

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Sumo Logic, please note that information regarding featured speakers has changed. The corrected release follows:

Sumo Logic Announces Keynote Speakers for Illuminate 2018

The Event Will Focus on "Empowering the People Who Power Modern Business" and Include Industry Experts, Speakers and Sponsors from Amazon Web Services, CrowdStrike, Genesys, Greylock, Hudl, Informatica, LendingTree, Major League Baseball, MongoDB, Samsung SmartThings, SPS Commerce, Sumo Logic, and USA TODAY NETWORK, Among Others

Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence, today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its annual Illuminate user conference, taking place Sept. 12-13, 2018 in Burlingame, Calif. Registration for Illuminate is now open. The event is expected to attract more than 500 attendees who will participate in an interactive experience including over 40 sessions, Ask the Expert bar, partner showcase and Birds of a Feather roundtables.

Sumo Logic President and CEO Ramin Sayar, will be the keynote presenter each day of the two-day conference, discussing why real-time machine data analytics is emerging as the data source of choice to drive competitive advantage and differentiated customer experiences. He will be joined by customers Major League Baseball, Samsung SmartThings, and SPS Commerce who will share their operational, security, and customer experience use cases with attendees. In addition, he will also share his perspective on why the emergence of a new, microservices-based technology infrastructure requires a new approach to security postures.

More than 1,600 companies and 50,000 users count on Sumo Logic to deliver the continuous intelligence needed to build, run and secure modern applications, and accelerate digital business transformation. Illuminate will also feature customer stories from industry leaders at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Genesys, Hudl, Informatica, Lending Tree, Major League Baseball, Samsung SmartThings, SPS Commerce, USA TODAY NETWORK, and more, that will highlight how the Sumo Logic platform and machine data analytics accelerates their businesses, enabling them to deliver outstanding customer experiences.

"Recent survey data proves that machine data is a critical component for powering modern applications, driving better customer experience and speeding time-to-market," said Dean Thomas, VP of customer success for Sumo Logic. "This year's Illuminate user conference will showcase some of the brightest minds in the industry in an interactive experience - bringing customers and partners together to share new and innovative ways to derive the true value of machine data analytics. We're especially excited to welcome our customer speakers to share their insights on what it takes to power and secure today's modern businesses."

Illuminate 2018 Conference Details

When: Sept. 12-13, 2018

Where: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport Hotel, Burlingame, Calif.

Early bird registration ends July 13 and can be found on the Illuminate 2018 website.

Follow Illuminate on social media using the hashtag #IlluminateSumoCon

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,600 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

