Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of RH, Inc. (NYSE: RH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of RH, Inc. (NYSE:RH).



In February 2017, investors in RH brought a class action complaint against the Company in federal court, alleging that between March 23, 2015 and June 8, 2016, RH issued false and misleading statements regarding the launch of RH's new product line and the company's inventory levels, thereby exposing the Company to potential risk.

Bragar Eagel & Squire's investigation focuses on whether RH's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to RH's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you are a long-term shareholder of RH, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into RH Inc., please go to http://www.bespc.com/rh. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

