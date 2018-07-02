Konica Minolta Expands Technology Ecosystem with FORZA ERP Consulting Services

Ramsey, NJ, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) continues to accelerate its business transformation with the acquisition of MWA Intelligence, Inc. (MWA) a leading provider in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) space. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, MWA has over 20 years of experience in the office equipment industry and has pioneered the first ERP platform specifically designed to support the Imaging Channel.





The FORZA ERP solution, built on SAP Business One (SAP B1), is a single integrated system that provides clear visibility and control over critical business operations encompassing Accounting and Finance, Sales and Customer Management, Inventory and Distribution, Purchasing and Operations, Service and Mobility and Reporting and Administration. The MWA team of professionals will join All Covered, the IT Services division of Konica Minolta.

"Part of our growth strategy is enabling our vision for the Workplace of the Future™ in the Imaging Channel," said Rick Taylor, President and CEO of Konica Minolta. "The future is already here and our customers will consume products and services based on demand generation versus owned assets. This new consumption model will require the flexibility of an ERP, such as FORZA, that can adapt with the changing market demands," Taylor continued, "The acquisition of MWA is key for delivering Konica Minolta's corporate ambition to provide ALL dealers in the Imaging Channel a true ERP platform to facilitate the future of work, regardless of the product lines they support. This acquisition will help accelerate the pace of change in the market."

MWA, an accredited SAP Business One Gold Partner, Reseller and Development organization, was awarded the SAP Innovation Partner of the Year Award. The unique capabilities acquired will integrate with All Covered's Business Consulting Services Practice to deliver unparalleled end-to-end project scoping, implementation and delivery.

"Konica Minolta's strategic vision and insight into the changing business demands to support the Workplace of the Future is paramount to success in the Imaging Channel. The acquisition of MWA speaks volumes to Konica Minolta's leadership position and desire to ready the Imaging Channel for the Internet of Things," noted Luis Murguia, SVP, Global Customer and Partner Operations, SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign. "We now have two distinguished brands, SAP and Konica Minolta, leading the Imaging Channel ERP change management required for continued innovation and customer satisfaction."

Mike Stramaglio, President and CEO of MWA, said, "The team here at MWA is thrilled to be joining All Covered, Konica Minolta's IT services division. The blending of IT expertise, SAP integration services and ERP knowledge from the two organizations will allow us to accelerate product development and customer deployment. The added resources and investment will enable the execution of our promise to deliver the ERP platform to the Imaging Channel that sets the new standard of excellence."

With the acquisition of MWA, Konica Minolta expands its partnership with SAP to become an SAP Business One Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Master Value Added Reseller (MVAR). SAP Business One is the most widely used ERP in the world with over 60,000 customers running their business on the platform. SAP B1 integrates with hosted and cloud based enterprise software offerings such as Concur for expense management, Ariba for procurement management and Success Factors for human resource management. The latest version of SAP B1 runs the HANA

in-memory database platform delivering real time access to speed data analysis and decision making capabilities for business.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.





Workplace of the Future is a trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.

