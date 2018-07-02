ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its second quarter 2018 results on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7 a.m., CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter earnings conference call at 9 a.m., CDT.



To participate in the call, please dial 800-779-5207 (domestic) or 1-630-395-0408 (international) and use the access code "ITW" approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A real-time webcast with audio and synchronized slides can be accessed on the company's website at www.itw.com.

Following the meeting, presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available at ITW's website under the Investor Relations section. To hear a replay of the conference call, please dial 866-419-5469 (toll-free) or 203-369-0769 (toll); no access code is necessary.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

