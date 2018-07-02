Market Overview

ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2018 4:15pm   Comments
GLENVIEW, Ill., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its second quarter 2018 results on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 7 a.m., CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its second quarter earnings conference call at 9 a.m., CDT.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-779-5207 (domestic) or 1-630-395-0408 (international) and use the access code "ITW" approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A real-time webcast with audio and synchronized slides can be accessed on the company's website at www.itw.com.

Following the meeting, presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available at ITW's website under the Investor Relations section. To hear a replay of the conference call, please dial 866-419-5469 (toll-free) or 203-369-0769 (toll); no access code is necessary.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.3 billion in 2017. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 50,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7566 Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com 

