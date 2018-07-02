Five Star Bank Expands Commercial Lending and Cash Management Teams

John M. Berry joins as Commercial Market Executive

WARSAW, N.Y., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), today announced the further expansion of its commercial lending and cash management teams with the recent hiring of three experienced bankers.

John M. Berry was named Senior Vice President and Commercial Market Executive for Commercial Real Estate. Mr. Berry is responsible for expanding Five Star Bank's business in both conventional project financing as well as affordable housing. He brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial banking and commercial real estate finance in Upstate New York and the Northeast region of the U.S. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President and Northeast Region Team Leader for Community Development Lending & Investment at KeyBank. Previously he served as First Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for First Niagara Bank.



Mark Magee was named Vice President and Director of Treasury Services. He manages the Bank's cash management business for commercial customers and prospects, works with business partners to develop and deploy new cash management products and services, and is developing internal processes and associate training to enhance the treasury customer experience. He joined Five Star Bank after a 29-year career in Banking Treasury Management at HSBC Bank N.A. Mr. Magee has been a Certified Treasury Professional since 2001.



Kerth Friel was named Loan Administration Manager. Mr. Friel is responsible for the commercial loan closing and funding process at Five Star Bank. He has 20 years of Western New York banking experience and brings in-depth expertise to the administration of the Bank's Commercial Loan portfolio. He most recently served as Senior Closing Coordinator for Community Development Lending at KeyBank. Previously he served as Portfolio Administrator for Commercial Real Estate at First Niagara Bank.

William L. Kreienberg, Chief Corporate Development Executive, stated, "We are proud to have these experienced banking professionals join our organization, further expanding our capabilities and improving our product offerings. Their hires demonstrate our commitment to the continued growth and strengthening of our commercial organization. Our customers will benefit from the knowledge, expertise and relationships they bring to Five Star Bank."

