GCP Applied Technologies Elects James F. Kirsch To Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) announced today that James F. Kirsch has been elected to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2018. His election increases the board from eight to nine members. Mr. Kirsch has also been appointed to serve on the Audit, Compensation, Corporate Responsibility, and Nominating and Governance Committees of the board of directors.



Ronald C. Cambre, chairman of GCP's board of directors, said, "We are very pleased to add an executive with Jim's extensive experience to our board. He has compiled a successful operating record in leading companies across a broad range of industries and end-markets, which will bring valuable new insights to our board."

Mr. Kirsch held the position of chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ferro Corporation from 2004 to 2012. Ferro is a global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Prior to joining Ferro, Mr. Kirsch was the president of Quantum Composites, Inc., a manufacturer of thermoset molding compounds, parts, and assemblies for the automotive, aerospace, electrical, and HVAC markets.

Mr. Kirsch is currently a director of Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. and previously served on the boards of Cliffs Natural Resources and Ferro Corporation.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

