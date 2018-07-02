Keith Sullivan Joins Board of Directors of Restoration Robotics®

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR), a global leader in robotic hair restoration, today announced the effectiveness of the appointment of Keith Sullivan to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Sullivan's appointment allows the Company to leverage his deep aesthetic industry and commercial experience to enhance efforts to drive the adoption of its ARTAS® Robotic Hair Restoration System.



Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, said, "I am excited to have Keith join our Board. We believe that his 30 years in sales leadership and extensive experience operating and commercializing leading aesthetic products will be instrumental to the growth of our business, as we look to expand the efficiency and effectiveness of our commercial infrastructure ahead of our implantation functionality launch. We have no doubt that Keith's addition will further advance both our near and long-term strategic initiatives and our objective to become the leader in hair restoration."

Mr. Sullivan commented, "Restoration Robotics has a unique opportunity to penetrate and expand the large and growing hair restoration market by bringing the ARTAS system to the forefront of treatment options for hair restoration. I look forward to working with management to best position the Company for commercial success."

Most recently, Mr. Sullivan was Chief Commercial Officer and President, North America of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Interim General Manager of miraDry® at Sientra®, Inc. At ZELTIQ, Mr. Sullivan led the restructuring of the global commercial organization, accomplishing a near 50% 4-year CAGR and was an integral part in the Company's acquisition by Allergan. Mr. Sullivan previously held positions with Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Reliant Technologies, Medtronic, Vision Quest Laser Center and Coherent Medical.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. We believe the ARTAS System is the first and only physician-assisted system to dissect, and assist in the harvesting of, follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. The Company has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

