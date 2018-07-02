ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|25-Jun-18
|27,750
|171.83
|4,768,306.14
|26-Jun-18
|27,905
|170.87
|4,768,024.41
|27-Jun-18
|27,915
|170.80
|4,767,921.00
|28-Jun-18
|28,572
|166.88
|4,768,020.99
|29-Jun-18
|27,985
|170.39
|4,768,363.45
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494