ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 25-Jun-18 27,750 171.83 4,768,306.14 26-Jun-18 27,905 170.87 4,768,024.41 27-Jun-18 27,915 170.80 4,767,921.00 28-Jun-18 28,572 166.88 4,768,020.99 29-Jun-18 27,985 170.39 4,768,363.45

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).