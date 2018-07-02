Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2018 8:01am   Comments
Share:

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
25-Jun-18  27,750  171.83  4,768,306.14
26-Jun-18  27,905  170.87  4,768,024.41
27-Jun-18  27,915  170.80  4,767,921.00
28-Jun-18  28,572  166.88  4,768,020.99
29-Jun-18  27,985  170.39  4,768,363.45

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.