FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $250,000 to Immediately Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) ("Esperion" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between February 22, 2017 and May 1, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Investors who purchased Esperion's common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 6, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the investor class.

On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second pivotal Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication. Esperion also disclosed that, although the trial met certain primary endpoints, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group as compared to only two in the control group. Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $24.75 per share, or over 35%, to close on May 2, 2018 at $45.75.



The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges, among other things, that Esperion and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company's cholesterol-lowering medication entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Esperion's stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered significant investment losses following the Company's May 2, 2018 disclosure.

