Zogenix Welcomes New Global Chief Commercial Officer

Ashish Sagrolikar Brings Over 25 Years of Global Pharmaceutical

Sales, Marketing and Operations Experience to Zogenix

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of rare central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Ashish Sagrolikar has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Sagrolikar has over 25 years of global pharmaceutical sales, marketing and operations experience. Prior to joining Zogenix, he spent the last 16 years leading commercial strategies for rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical products, most recently at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Baxter International.

"Ashish brings decades of global leadership experience building successful commercial teams in small, mid-size and large pharmaceutical companies," said Stephen Farr, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Zogenix. "He is joining Zogenix at a critical juncture as we continue to advance our rare disease pipeline, prepare our regulatory filings for ZX008 in Dravet syndrome and enroll patients in our Phase 3 development program in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Ashish's expertise and experience in successfully commercializing rare disease products will solidify our strategies to make ZX008 available to the Dravet syndrome patient community as soon as possible."

"The team at Zogenix demonstrate a great passion to advance this important new treatment for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut patients and their families," said Mr. Sagrolikar. "I'm very pleased to join their efforts and lead the commercial strategy for Zogenix's rare disease portfolio."

Mr. Sagrolikar has held increasingly senior marketing and commercial leadership roles in pharmaceutical companies across four continents, including the United States, over a 25-year career. Most recently, as Vice President of Commercial Transformation and VP of Immunology Marketing and Rare Disease at GSK, he led the efforts to develop the rare disease business unit, building a high performing commercial team for BENLYSTA®, a treatment for lupus, and building a nimble operating model to accelerate growth for specialty therapies. Prior to GSK, Mr. Sagrolikar held global and U.S. commercial roles in the BioScience division of Baxter International (now part of Shire), including Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the U.S. hemophilia franchise. During his tenure at Baxter, he led teams that successfully launched multiple products for rare conditions, including ADVATE®, FEIBA NF®, GAMMAGARD LIQUID®, ARALAST NP®, among others. Mr. Sagrolikar earned his M.B.A. at the Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the Government College of Pharmacy, Karad, India.

Forward Looking Statements

Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "indicates," "will," "intends," "potential," "suggests," "assuming," "designed" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Zogenix's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Zogenix's preparation of the New Drug Application for ZX008; and the enrollment of payments in Zogenix's Phase 3 clinical trial in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. These statements are based on Zogenix's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release or in any poster presentation due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix's business, including, without limitation: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates such as ZX008; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of ZX008 that could limit approval and/or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; the potential that earlier clinical trials and studies may not be predictive of future results; Zogenix's reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials, enroll patients, manufacture its preclinical and clinical drug supplies and other risks described in Zogenix's prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

