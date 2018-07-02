In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 Delivers Insights, Practical Advice for Addressing Digital Transformation Performance Challenges

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain® Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today discussed the success of the second annual In-Memory Computing Summit® Europe, which took place June 25-26, 2018 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The In-Memory Computing Summits (IMCSs), held annually in Europe and North America, are the only industry-wide events focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies and solutions. More than 300 people representing 190 organizations from 22 countries on 4 continents registered for the conference to hear speakers from 451 Research, CG Consultancy, FSB Technology, ScaleOut Software, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), GridGain Systems and many more, explore key developments related to in-memory computing technology, describe the application performance benefits of the technology, and offer practical advice on a variety of in-memory computing topics.

"This year's IMC Summit Europe was a tremendous success, providing vital information for attendees looking to leverage in-memory computing to accelerate their organizations' digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives," said Terry Erisman, Vice President of Marketing, GridGain Systems. "The spirit of community and sharing at these events deepens our understanding of the technology, drives innovation, encourages partnerships, and enables attendees to help their organizations better meet the needs of their customers and end users. I want to thank our speakers, sponsors and attendees for their enormous contributions."

More than 30 industry leaders delivered six keynote addresses and 35 breakout sessions. The In-Memory Computing Summit Keynotes included:

"In-Memory Computing – Unlocking the Digital Future" by Abe Kleinfeld, President & CEO, GridGain Systems, who discussed the competitive advantage gained by early adopters of in-memory computing technology.

"Embracing the Service Consumption Shift in Banking" by David Follen, Chapter Lead at ING Belgium, who recounted how ING is using in-memory computing platforms to enable the organization to meet the rapidly changing demands of its customers.

"In-Memory Computing and Sports Betting" by Sam Lawrence, Co-founder and CTO, FSB Technology (UK) Ltd., who offered a personal look at the technical challenges the sports betting industry has faced and the solutions implemented at FSB Tech.

"Persistent Memory, NVM Programming Model, and NVDIMMs" by Alex McDonald, Director and Vice Chair at SNIA Europe, who described how the SNIA Non Volatile Memory Technical Work Group is delivering specifications describing the behavior of a common set of software interfaces that provide access to non-volatile memory, and how hardware and OSes support persistent memory today.

"In-Memory Computing: Accelerating the Data Behind Digital Business and the Customer Experience" by Matt Aslett, Research Director, 451 Research, who described how organizations are increasingly using in-memory computing technologies to create hybrid operational/analytic processing (HOAP) systems to address digital transformation.

"In-Memory Computing Driving the Digital Enterprise: A Panel Discussion" with William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software; Chris Goodall, Director, CG Consultancy (UK) Ltd; Sam Lawrence, Co-founder and CTO, FSB Technology (UK) Ltd; Tim Wood, Head, HPC and Model Integration at ING Financial Markets; and Matt Aslett, Research Director at 451 Research. The panelists discussed the current and future impact of in-memory computing on the digital enterprise.

The breakout session video recordings and slides will be available on the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 website.

Sponsors

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 was sponsored by leading technology vendors, including:

Platinum Sponsor – GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor – ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors – Neeve Research, GridFore

Association Sponsors – Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Apache Software Foundation

Media Sponsors – Digitalisation World, Enterprise Times, IT for CEOs & CFOs, IT Pro, ITR TV, Jet Info, ODBMS.org, Open Systems, Rusbase

The Next IMC Summit

The fourth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America will take place October 2-3, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. The Call for Speakers for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2018 will end on July 3, 2018.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power the new world and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain® Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes Barclays, ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. The GridGain in-memory computing platform delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, artificial intelligence, and continuous learning and HTAP. The GridGain Cloud is a hosted in-memory computing solution for use cases that require powerful yet very easy-to-deploy solutions with SQL support. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

GridGain and the In-Memory Computing Summit are trademarks or registered trademark of GridGain Systems, Inc. Apache, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, Apache Ignite, and Ignite are trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.