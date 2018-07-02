Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2018 8:00am   Comments
Share:

ISELIN, N.J., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Friday July 27, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).  A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company's website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results.  Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149
  (International): 1-412-902-4175                     
Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 27, 2018 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 10, 2018.

Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529
  (International): 1-412-317-0088
Canada        (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658                 
Passcode   10121406                       

The call will also be archived on the Company's web site for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank.  As of March 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $9.7 billion.  The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE:  Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT:  Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site:  http://www.Provident.Bank

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.