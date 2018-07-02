Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call

ISELIN, N.J., July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Friday July 27, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company's website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149 (International): 1-412-902-4175 Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 27, 2018 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 10, 2018.

Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529 (International): 1-412-317-0088 Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658 Passcode 10121406

The call will also be archived on the Company's web site for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2018, the Company reported assets of $9.7 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank