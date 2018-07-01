Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corporation

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 17, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Symantec Corporation that they only have until Monday, July 16, 2018 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



If you purchased Symantec Corporation shares between May 20, 3017 and May 20, 2018, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible. Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

