Expanded Östrand Pulp Mill in Operation

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Production at the expanded Östrand pulp mill began according to plan during the midsummer holiday (i.e. this weekend). SCA is investing SEK 7.8bn in the operation and the project is on budget and schedule.

SCA decided in 2015 to invest in an increased production capacity at the Östrand pulp mill – from 430,000 tonnes to about 900,000 tonnes of bleached softwood kraft pulp (NBSK). Following an extended maintenance stop, which began in April of this year, the expanded pulp mill is now in operation.

Production capacity in the expanded pulp mill is expected to increase successively during 2018 and 2019. 2020 is therefore expected to be the first year with full production, corresponding to 900,000 tonnes.

"Just over 1,000 days after starting the project on August 28, 2015, after a great effort from all involved to deliver the project according to the plan, the new plant is in operation ", says Project Director Ingela Ekebro. "Our focus now is on calibrating the plant to quickly achieve full production and high product quality."

"We are in the process of completing one of the largest and most important industrial investments in Sweden," says Ulf Larsson, President and CEO. "Östrand will be one of the most competitive and environmentally sound mills for northern bleached softwood kraft pulp in the world. The investment will help us to meet growing demand in a strong pulp market."

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt,

Vice President Group Communication

+46-60-19-34-98

Andreas Ewertz,

Investor Relations Director

+46-60-19-31-97

The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. In 2017, the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7bn.

SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sca/r/expanded-ostrand-pulp-mill-in-operation,c2556417

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/600/2556417/865794.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanded-ostrand-pulp-mill-in-operation-300671360.html

SOURCE SCA