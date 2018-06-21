Media Advisory - Interview Opportunity - 40 Years Later, a Teacher Receives a Visit from a Former Student

MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - The influence a teacher has on a student can sometimes last for years, which is exactly what happened to Jacqueline and Stéphane. In a few days, 81 years old Jacqueline L'Heureux will reconnect with Stéphane Ayrault, a former student from France, who was profoundly marked by her teaching and sound advice.

Forty years after having benefited from Jacqueline's exceptional teaching, and above all, from her belief that dreams are achievable, Stéphane has reconnected with Jacqueline for a meaningful meeting. Their reunion has been made possible by the granting of Jacqueline's wish through Wish of a Lifetime Canada. Their reunion will extend from Gatineau to Maniwaki, Québec, between June 27th and 30th, where they will share several events together that will mark this wonderful experience.

A story that transcends borders!

In her youth, Jacqueline's father did not approve of her dream of becoming a writer, so she chose to pursue a teaching career. She devoted herself entirely to her students and encouraged them to pursue their own path.

It was within an exchange program between France and Québec that Jacqueline worked for a year in France during which her teaching profoundly affected Stéphane, who now resides in Edinburgh, Scotland. She gave him the opportunity to see that a vast world was to be discovered and that he could pursue his dreams. Forty years later, Stéphane wants to thank Jacqueline for encouraging him to believe in himself and to follow the career path that was right for him.

*The Library is named after her father, Joseph-Raoul L'Heureux, who owned the local grocery store and was the mayor of Maniwaki in the 50's and 60's.

