Asetek to Showcase Adaptable Liquid Cooling Technology at ISC18

OSLO, Norway, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, a leader in providing flexible liquid cooling for HPC clusters and data centers, will showing its latest technology at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC18) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 25–27, 2018

This year, Asetek will have on display at booth #H-722 a range of options for HPC sites for both heat capture and heat rejection. These include solutions, available by OEMs today, for use in traditional air-cooled data centers to fully liquid cooled sites. The technology that enables a managed evolution of the data center to liquid cooling will also be on display.

Asetek's latest node-level and rack-level heat rejection technologies on display will include the 4U InRackCDU for heat rejection to facilities water and 2U InRackLAAC for air cooled data centers. Cooling for high wattage and high density nodes with both Intel processors and accelerations and Nvidia GPUs will be displayed.

Asetek will also be featuring the latest density optimized servers for from OEMs of particular interest to the European HPC community, including the latest Intel Validated liquid cooled compute modules from the Product Collaboration and Systems Division (PCSD) of the Intel Data Center Group.

" A managed implementation of liquid cooling demands an architecture that is flexible to a variety of heat capture and rejection scenarios. Asetek solutions provide the options for a smooth transition in moving an installation from air cooling to liquid cooling," said John Hamill, Asetek Chief Operating Officer.

The latest 2017 TOP500 and Green500 lists each include eight HPC installations that use Asetek liquid cooling from Europe, Asia and North America. All of these sites have implemented liquid cooling using Asetek's RackCDU architecture.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

