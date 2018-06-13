Wall Financial Corporation announces results of annual general meeting

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 14,443,330 shares were represented at the meeting, being 42.54% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Director Voting

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Barton Brett Finlay 11,635,591 (99.96%) 4,479 (0.04%) David Gruber 11,640,070 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Robert King 11,640,070 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Michael Redekop 11,640,070 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Peter Ufford 11,640,070 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bruno Wall 11,640,070 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2018/13/c3602.html