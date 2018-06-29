PG&E SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation - PCG

NEW ORLEANS, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



PG&E and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 8, 2018, post-market, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released the results of its ongoing investigation into the October 2017 California wildfires, concluding that twelve fires "were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles." Further, the department's findings regarding eight of the fires, all caused in relation to PG&E's lines or equipment, had been referred to county prosecutors "due to evidence of alleged violations of state law."

On this news, the price of PG&E's shares plummeted.

