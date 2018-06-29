Player's Network Director Brett H. Pojunis to Host Panel on Marijuana Legalization at 2018 Libertarian National Convention

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV), a leading diversified and integrated cannabis holding company, announced today that PNTV Director Brett H. Pojunis will host a panel on the legalization of marijuana at the 2018 Libertarian National Convention on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 2:00PM to 3:00PM at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Panel Information:

The purpose of the panel is to provide valuable insight on how to go about legalizing marijuana (medical and recreational) on the state level. In addition, this will be used to recruit passionate advocates to future marijuana legalization throughout the United States. The panel is open to the public, you do not need to be registered at the convention to participate. PNTV shareholders are encouraged to participate.

Topic: "How to Legalize Marijuana in Your State" Time/Date: 2PM-3PM June 30th, 2018 Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel 601 Loyola Ave New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 Room: Elite Hall B

View the full schedule here: https://libertarianconvention.org/event-schedule/



Brett H. Pojunis. As former two term Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Nevada, Pojunis was very involved on legalizing marijuana recreationally in Nevada. Starting with successfully getting the ballot initiative approved and gathering the necessary valid signatures for recreational marijuana on the 2016 Nevada ballot and provided input while drafting the language which ultimately became The Nevada Marijuana Legalization Initiative, also known as Question 2, on the 2016 ballot in Nevada as an indirect initiated state statute. Additionally, Pojunis served two terms on the Libertarian National Committee and worked on Marijuana Advocacy Nationally in multiple states. He is currently organizing a national annual tour for the summer of 2019 to help legalize marijuana state by state.

Other prestigious members of the panel include;

Boomer Shannon, Political Advocate and Campaign Manager. Boomer is a long time successful marijuana advocate in California and runs state and local campaigns for candidates and issues.

Matt Simon, Marijuana Policy Project (MPP). In 2007, Matt founded the New Hampshire Coalition for Common Sense Marijuana Policy and began advocating for medical cannabis and decriminalization. In 2011, he worked for Governor Gary Johnson's presidential primary campaign as New Hampshire Communications Director. He left that campaign in late 2011 and was hired by the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) as a legislative analyst.

Director Pojunis stated "I have been involved full time in politics for nearly a decade and over the last 5 years marijuana advocacy has been extremely important to me. I feel this panel will help inspire other advocates to get more involved in marijuana advocacy throughout the country. My personal goals are to legalize marijuana state by state which will open up new markets for Green Leaf Farms to enter as well as other ventures."

The 2018 Libertarian National Convention will be held June 30 to July 3, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana located at 601 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70113. For more information or to register, visit www.libertarianconvention.org.

About Player's Network (PNTV)

Player's Network, Inc. (symbol: PNTV) is a leading diversified and integrated cannabis holding company. PNTV focuses on two main business segments: seed-to-sale operations and cannabis lifestyle. All seed-to-sale operations are held by PNTV's subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms Holdings, and our cannabis entertainment and lifestyle ventures such as WeedTV are held by MJ Media Corp.. Follow PNTV on Twitter at @PlayersNetwork and follow us on Facebook www.fb.com/PlayersNetwork.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Players Network, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

