Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 27, 2018

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, July 27, 2018 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:BEN) will release its third fiscal quarter 2018 operating results. A written commentary on the results by Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson and CFO and Executive Vice President Ken Lewis will be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Johnson and Lewis will also lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (877) 407-8293 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 689-8349 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can also be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 in the U.S. and Canada or (201) 612-7415 internationally using access code 13678488, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2018 through August 27, 2018. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company's recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The Company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in more than 30 countries, the California–based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $732 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2018. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

FROM:

Franklin Resources, Inc.

Investor Relations: Brian Sevilla (650) 312-4091

Media Relations: Matt Walsh (650) 312-2245

investors.franklinresources.com