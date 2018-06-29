CLASS UPDATE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of REV Group, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 7, 2018 – REVG

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of REV Group, Inc. ("REV Group") (NYSE:REVG) (1) pursuant to the initial public offering on or around January 27, 2017 and/or (2) between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/rev-group-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing cost inflation across many of the commodities and services it bought; (2) the Company was experiencing difficulty obtaining the chassis necessary for production; (3) the Company's margins were being negatively impacted by a lower sales of high margin products; (4) the Company did not have "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; (5) the Company's manufacturing operations were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about REV's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in REV Group you have until August 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com