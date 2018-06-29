TESARO Draws $200 Million From Second Tranche of Non-Dilutive Term Loan Financing

WALTHAM, Mass., June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has drawn the $200 million second tranche under its term loan agreement with BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC and BIOPHARMA CREDIT INVESTMENTS IV SUB LP, investment funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP.



In November 2017, TESARO entered into an agreement in which the loan facility provided the Company with up to $500 million of borrowing capacity available in two tranches. The first $300 million was drawn at initial closing in early December 2017. The loans will mature in December 2024. Additional information on the loan agreement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Current Report on Form 8-K.

