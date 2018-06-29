The First True Mobile-Only Cryptocurrency Mining Solution

British Virgin Islands, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Phoneum, the world's first true mobile only mining platform.



Phoneum has created a new, accessible mining model that leverages an untapped market, making cryptocurrency available to anyone with a smartphone. At last count, there are over 2.1 billion smart devices, in effect mini-computers, currently in circulation. Leveraging smartphones allows for the unprecedented reach of cryptocurrency mining to those who have no specialized technical knowledge or equipment and/or to those who reside in underserved areas or regions with limited/higher electricity costs.



Phoneum will deliver a simplified user experience and platform enabling all users – regardless of technical aptitude – to fully participate in the new cryptocurrency economy, earning or purchasing tokens or redeeming to make a purchase. Phoneum is a decentralized cryptocurrency (PHM) and product that is revolutionary with its customized blockchain and algorithm for consensus, optimized for mobile devices. The revolutionary Phoneum application and product focuses on ease-of-use and speed of transaction to be able to deliver on Phoneum's mission to drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and mining them.



Highlights include:



· Fast and secure mobile-only P2P network of transactions for Phoneum users (no intermediary chain) with a built-in QR scanner

· Free app (Android and Apple) with built-in Phoneum miner and crypto wallet that is automatically created for the user

· Users have the option to earn PHM versus buy – a lower cost of entry

· Free peer-to-peer transactions for users and fractional merchant transaction fees to spur business adoption, thereby supporting consumer adoption

· Access to a point-of-sale network of merchants that accepts PHM transactions



On June 27, 2018, Phoneum launched their fundraising event. The event runs through July 27, 2018. PHM will be launched initially as an ERC20 token with a maximum supply of 20,000,000,000. The fundraise allocation will be 2,462,500,000 PHM tokens. The soft cap is $1,000,000.00 and the hard cap is $20,000,000.00. The tokens are priced at $.01 per PHM and there are four stages with discounts varying per stage.



To participate, create an account at https://www.phoneum.io/



A KYC (Know Your Customer) is required. Due to regulatory concerns, the following countries are currently unable to participate: Canada, US, UK, Australia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore.



The tokens will be released once the fundraising event has been completed.



Phoneum is also running an Airdrop with 5,000,000 PHM tokens available. To learn more: https://crowdsale.phoneum.io/user



