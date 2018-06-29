Nasdaq Welcomes Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), an operating system for businesses enabling employees to access real-time data and insights and take action from their smartphones, visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



Domo was founded with the mission of changing the way business is managed by making real-time data accessible to everyone – from the CEO to the frontline employee – on their phones. As of April 30, 2018, Domo had more than 1,500 organizations as customers, including 385 customers with more than $1 billion in revenue.

"This IPO is a great milestone for Domo," said Josh James, Founder and CEO of Domo. "I am incredibly proud of our team and their commitment to delivering a platform that is changing the way business is managed. This is the second time I've taken a company public and Nasdaq's innovation and support for high-growth companies makes them a great partner for us, as it did for Omniture, on this next phase of our journey in building a fantastic, generational company."

"Domo has created a platform that digitally connects and organizes the people, data and systems crucial to the growth of companies," said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. "Its flexible operating system for business enables organizations to make informed decisions with right information. We are excited to welcome Domo to the Nasdaq family and look forward to their continued success."

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

