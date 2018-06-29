UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FLEX, FLR, ANW, ORA and UNM

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2018

Class Period: January 26, 2017 – April 26, 2018

Allegations: Flex's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; the Company had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/flex-ltd-2?wire=3.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2018

Class Period: August 14, 2013 - May 3, 2018

Allegations: Fluor made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Fluor's bidding process for projects related to the construction of gas-fired power generation facilities was flawed; Fluor had improperly estimated the gas-fire projects; as a result, Fluor would face craft productivity issues, equipment issues and other execution issues; Fluor would incur multiple charges impacting quarterly results; and Fluor would ultimately decide to discontinue the pursuit of the gas-fired power market.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/fluor-corporation?wire=3.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

Class Period: April 28, 2016 - June 4, 2018

Allegations: Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Aegean's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc?wire=3.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

Class Period: August 8, 2017 - May 15, 2018

Allegations: Ormat Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - May 2, 2018

Allegations: The Company was experiencing a higher claims incidence for its long-term care business; the Company was experiencing less favorable policy terminations in connection with its long-term care business; as such, the Company's long-term care business loss ratio would reach the upper 90% range; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Unum's business, operations, and prospects, including statements related to the Company's long-term care reserves and capital management plans, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.



Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com







