UPCOMING DEADLINES: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COOL, QCOM, and LC

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Class Period: March 31, 2017 - June 22, 2018

Allegations: the Company failed to disclose the true status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2018

Class Period: January 31, 2018 - March 12, 2018

Allegations: Qualcomm made materially false and/or misleading statements or failed to disclose that: Qualcomm had secretly filed a unilateral notice with CFIUS in order to frustrate Broadcom's attempt to acquire the Company; and investors suffered damages as a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/qualcomm-incorporated?wire=3.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 2, 2018

Class Period: February 28, 2015 - April 25, 2018

Allegations: The Company falsely promised consumers they would receive a loan with "no hidden fees"; LendingClub's privacy policy did not comply with the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act; consequently, the foregoing conduct would subject LendingClub's business practices to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"); and as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/lendingclub-lc?wire=3.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



