NCM - Norrep Capital Management Ltd. Announces Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norrep Capital Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative funds and limited partnerships ("Norrep Investments"), announced today that dividends have been declared for the following funds:



$0.066 per share* for Norrep Income Growth Class

$0.043 per share* for Norrep Global Income Growth Class

$0.040 per share* for Norrep US Dividend Plus Class

All dividends are payable on June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2018.

NCM - Norrep Capital Management Ltd. hereby advises that these dividends are designated to be "eligible dividends" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation, with the exception of the T6 Series and F6 Series in the Norrep Global Income Growth Class and the T6 Series in the Norrep Income Growth Class who each allocate $nil as eligible dividends.

Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM - Norrep Capital Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.norrep.com for more details about Norrep Investments.

* Based on the F Series; rates may differ for other series.

