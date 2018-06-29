CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ESPR, PPG and PCG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - May 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2018

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, Esperion made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Esperion's cholesterol-lowering medication, bempedoic acid, entailed serious undisclosed safety risks, including death; and as a result of the foregoing, Esperion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 2, 2018, Esperion announced results from its second Phase 3 study for its cholesterol-lowering medication bempedoic acid. Esperion reported that while the trial met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and the key efficacy endpoint, there were 13 deaths in the treatment group compared to only two in the control group. On this news, Esperion's share price fell from a close of $70.50 per share on May 1, 2018, to a close of $45.75 per share the following day.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/esperion-therapeutics?wire=3.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 - May 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2018

According to the complaint, PPG allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: PPG's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and quarterly financial statements for 2017 contained improper accounting entries and could no longer be relied upon; (2) PPG failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ppg?wire=3.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Class Period: April 29, 2015 - June 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018

During the class period, PG&E allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/pge-corporation?wire=3.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

