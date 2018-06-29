Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA). Our investigation concerns whether Loma Negra has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



The investigation concerns whether Loma Negra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with its November 2017 initial public offering (the "IPO") contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted material information. As of June 27, 2018, Loma Negra's share price has fallen more than 40% from its IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Loma Negra shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Loma Negra (please go to http://www.bespc.com/lomanegra. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

