BrandMuscle to Host Live Precision Marketing Webinar

CHICAGO, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the leader in brand-to-one marketing and innovator of the BrandMuscle integrated marketing platform, announced today that it will partner with Search Discovery, a business intelligence and analytics company, to host a live webinar on Precision Marketing.



Titled Holding your Marketing to a Higher Standard: Using Data with Purpose to Fuel Precision Marketing, Paul Elliott, BrandMuscle President, and John Lovett, Search Discovery Senior Director of Data Strategy, will take a deeper look into how changing consumer behaviors and tighter marketing budgets have created the need for brands to market more efficiently and precisely through the use of data intelligence.

"As the old saying goes, ‘Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don't know which half,' still holds true today. Too often, we see companies, large and small, blindly spending their precious dollars on tactics that are poorly aligned with the needs of the target consumer and failing to connect at the optimal times and places on their path to purchase," Elliott said. "This webinar will bring to light ways in which corporate marketers can overcome the typical barriers within their organizations that prevent them from making more purposeful use of their data, and how to use these insights to prioritize and activate a more precise form of marketing."

Webinar attendees will learn about the foundational marketing tools to maximize consumer engagement and how to best leverage data insights to precisely guide their marketing spend.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 17 at 2 p.m. Interested participants can register now.

About the presenters

Paul Elliott

As President, Paul Elliott is responsible for innovating, enhancing, and delivering the future of the BrandMuscle Integrated Marketing Platform. Since joining BrandMuscle in 2016 as Chief Digital Officer, Elliott has scaled the company's digital offerings and led the creation of LocationBuilder®, the company's award-winning breakthrough solution. He is a recognized thought leader in integrated marketing and customer engagement, with 20 years of experience helping global brands and their local outlets achieve significant results and return on marketing investments. Elliott is a recipient of Ad Age's 40 under 40 honor and the Smart Business Smart 50 honor.

John Lovett

A former senior analyst at Forrester Research, John Lovett is a well-known digital analytics thought leader who has dedicated over sixteen years to researching, writing, and consulting on data and analytics. He is widely recognized for his analytics strategy work that has helped large enterprises, mid-sized companies, and nonprofits gain value from digital data. Lovett served as the President of the Digital Analytics Association and was instrumental in shifting the focus of the organization from website data to all digital data. Lovett is a Certified Web Analyst and author of Social Media Metrics Secrets.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in brand-to-one marketing. A pioneer in distributed/local marketing, BrandMuscle serves more than 300 of the world's top brands with a team of nearly 800 can-do professionals in six offices globally and embedded within 75 client locations. The BrandMuscle integrated marketing platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to simply deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies the process of digital and physical marketing executions, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and achieve significant, measurable ROI. To learn more, call (866) 464-4342, visit BrandMuscle.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Search Discovery

Search Discovery is a business intelligence and analytics company that empowers organizations to use data to improve business performance. We engage clients at every stage of data enablement including strategy, implementation, business experiments, optimization and organizational change management.

Our solutions enable more efficient operations, clear business insights and improved decision making across marketing, sales, finance, operations and human resources. We partner with Fortune 5000 companies like Marriott, Chick-Fil-A, Adobe, and others who are transforming their businesses by leveraging the value of data.

For more information see searchdiscovery.com.

