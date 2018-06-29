Glance Technologies Announces New Officers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) ("Glance", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board has promoted Lewisa Anciano to the position of Chief People & Culture Officer and Jonathan Hoyles to the position of Chief Commercial Officer & General Counsel.



"I am very pleased that Ms. Anciano will be serving as CPCO," said Glance's CEO Desmond Griffin. "Ms. Anciano has been instrumental in recruiting top tier talent to Glance and has helped us nurture an inclusive and collaborative culture that will be a key competitive advantage as we grow our company."

In congratulating Mr. Hoyles, Desmond Griffin further stated, "I am excited to welcome Mr. Hoyles in this expanded leadership role. I am confident that his experience and knowledge will serve Glance well in fulfilling its commercial opportunities. We are looking forward to benefiting from Jonathan's expertise and guidance as the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries evolve."

Ms. Anciano has been Glance's Head of Human Resources since November 2017. Prior to joining Glance, Lewisa led the human resources function as Vice-President, People at Coast Capital Savings, identified as having one of Canada's most admired corporate cultures. Recipient of the 2015 CPHR Human Resource Professional of the Year Award, Lewisa has enjoyed a multi-faceted career beyond HR with other award-winning organizations, in the areas of strategic planning, innovation management, corporate communications, organizational effectiveness, process transformations, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Lewisa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Masters in Organizational Management.



Mr. Hoyles joined Glance in January 2018 as In-House Legal Counsel. Prior to joining Glance, Mr. Hoyles was Vice President, Legal & General Counsel at the Skidmore Group. Prior to moving in-house, he practised law at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Bennett Jones LLP. Mr. Hoyles has significant experience working on venture capital investments, public market financings and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hoyles has been admitted to the Bars of British Columbia and Alberta and holds a Juris Doctor from the University of New Brunswick and an MBA from Queen's University.

The Company further announced the resignation of Keith Kerr as an officer of the Company. Mr. Kerr will continue to be responsible for leading integration, installation and training at Glance Pay's participating restaurants but will no longer serve in the capacity as an officer of the Company.

To learn more about Glance, visit www.glance.tech.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large-scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning-fast payment processing. Glance has also recently purchased a blockchain solution and is working on a rewards-based cryptocurrency intended to be integrated into the Glance Pay app.

More information about Glance can be found at www.glance.tech.

