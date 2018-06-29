Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

DOTHAN, Ala., June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) (CPI), specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced it will release its fiscal 2018 third quarter financial results on August 9, 2018, after the market closes. In conjunction with the earnings release, Construction Partners has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter results which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Friday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone: Dial 412-902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through August 17th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13681216#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Construction Partner's Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners is a civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for residential subdivisions, office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

ROAD@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600