Twilio Presents SIGNAL: Fourth Annual Customer and Developer Conference in San Francisco

Conference to take place at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Oct. 17-18



SIGNAL to feature a special performance by OK GO

Twilio accepting submissions for speakers through July 11

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that SIGNAL, its annual customer and developer conference, will take place on Oct. 17-18, 2018 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. SIGNAL is an event dedicated to exploring the intersection of developers, innovation, and communications and this year will focus on the balance between artificial intelligence and authentic engagement.

With customer presentations, developer best practices, hands-on deep dives on Twilio's core products and inspiration from the developer community, SIGNAL provides attendees with the connections, tools and resources needed to be ready for what they build next. At the end of the event, OK GO will kick off SIGNAL's annual $BASH party with a special performance for all attendees. To register for SIGNAL or to submit to be a speaker, visit https://signal.twilio.com/.

SIGNAL offers attendees:

Early insight into the newest Twilio innovations - Be the first to hear about the latest technology Twilio is releasing and learn how you can apply that to your applications.

- Be the first to hear about the latest technology Twilio is releasing and learn how you can apply that to your applications. Twilio best practices - More than 80 breakout sessions will teach attendees everything from how to use a specific Twilio product to how industry-leading companies are using Twilio's platform to drive their business roadmap.

- More than 80 breakout sessions will teach attendees everything from how to use a specific Twilio product to how industry-leading companies are using Twilio's platform to drive their business roadmap. Hands-on training with Twilio technology - A full day of in-depth, hands-on training on the Twilio platform. Superclass features both introductory and advanced level tracks of self-driven curriculum supported by on-site mentors.

- A full day of in-depth, hands-on training on the Twilio platform. Superclass features both introductory and advanced level tracks of self-driven curriculum supported by on-site mentors. Party with your Peers - The $BASH closing party of the year provides attendees networking, games and a special performance by OK GO.

Performance by OK GO

Twilio will welcome the band OK GO to headline the $BASH closing party. OK GO will also debut a special entertainment experience during the day 2 keynote and will perform several of their hit songs at $BASH.

Call for Papers

Twilio is looking for breakout session speakers to share their stories about how software-based communications has had a transformative impact on their organization. As a developer conference, presentations that inspire developers by telling stories with code will be prioritized.

The SIGNAL call for papers is currently open until July 11, 2018.

Tickets

Tickets to SIGNAL are now available for purchase here, currently at the Super Early Bird rate of $250 until July 1 when the prices double. Students and non-profit representatives can buy tickets at a discounted rate of $100.

Code of Conduct

Twilio SIGNAL is dedicated to providing a harassment-free conference experience for everyone, regardless of gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, ability, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or religion (or lack thereof). Twilio does not tolerate harassment of conference participants or staff at any time nor in any form.

ABOUT TWILIO

More than 2 million developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, and video by virtualizing the world's telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Source: Twilio Inc.

Contact:

Twilio Press

press@twilio.com