West Corporation to Acquire Flowroute

OMAHA, Neb., June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation ("West" or the "Company"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire Seattle-based Flowroute, a leading software-centric service provider that supplies communication services and technology for cloud-based products.



Flowroute's patented HyperNetwork™ helps businesses replace multiple vendors and interfaces with a single telecom network, managed through an intuitive portal. Flowroute offers a communication platform that enables independent software vendors, value-added resellers and enterprises of all sizes to quickly and easily migrate premise-based communication systems to voice over internet protocol ("VoIP"), as well as customize and automate services with application programming interfaces ("APIs").

"By providing businesses with innovative programmatic access to communications infrastructure services, Flowroute removes the complexity of bringing new communications solutions to market. The nationwide HyperNetwork delivers leading carrier-quality calling, messaging, and SIP trunking services with unparalleled reliability, reach, and simplicity," said John Shlonsky, CEO of West Corporation. "This acquisition adds to West's network by bringing a cloud-based communication platform with core technical tools and APIs. The combination will create an exciting software-centric telecommunications and networking solution that West can offer to both existing and new clients."

The acquired technology also enhances West's delivery of many existing service offerings. The addition of Flowroute allows West clients to gain an even more reliable, high-quality user experience for their cloud communication solutions.

"Flowroute is the sixth complementary acquisition made by West in the past year," stated Rob Wechsler, President of West Corporation. "We are excited to continue to enhance West's cloud-based offerings through both innovation and acquisition, providing customers with a broad product set of West solutions."

The closing of this transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2018.

