Samumed Announces Presentation of Clinical Data Analysis on SM04690 for Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis at International Workshop on Osteoarthritis Imaging (IWOAI) 2018 Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samumed, LLC, announced today that it will present an analysis of phase 2 clinical data on SM04690 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis (OA) as a poster at the International Workshop on Osteoarthritis Imaging (IWOAI) 2018 Conference, to be held from July 5-8, in Menton, France.



"We look forward to presenting a post-hoc analysis from our phase 2 trial of SM04690 to osteoarthritis imaging specialists at IWOAI," said Yusuf Yazici, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Samumed. "SM04690 is being developed as the first potential disease modifying knee osteoarthritis drug. The poster shows data demonstrating that increased knee joint space widths, measured by x-ray, were associated with improvements in pain and function responses for subjects treated with a 0.07 mg dose of SM04690, with symptoms predominantly in a single knee."

Samumed's poster is titled, "Radiographic outcomes were associated with pain and function responses: Post-hoc analysis from a phase 2 study of Wnt pathway inhibitor, SM04690, for knee osteoarthritis," and will be available for viewing during the conference. To date, no other potential disease modifying candidates have linked structural and clinical improvements in their trials.

Further details can be found on the IWOAI website at https://www.iwoai.org/. A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Publications section of the Samumed website following the conclusion of the conference.

About the International Workshop on Osteoarthritis Imaging (IWOAI)

The International Workshop on Osteoarthritis Imaging started in 2007. It provides an interactive environment for those interested in osteoarthritis imaging to learn and network. Participants represent the diverse scope of the field and include professionals from specialties including medicine, surgery, radiology, medical physics and physiotherapists, as well as a broad array of professional backgrounds including academia, industry, government and regulatory agencies.

About osteoarthritis

Arthritis is the leading cause of adult disability. As the most common type of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is characterized by the destruction of articular cartilage and structural changes in bone, which contribute to pain and loss of joint function. An estimated 30 million US adults suffer from OA, primarily due to an aging population and an increasing prevalence of obesity. The combination of direct medical costs, pain and suffering, and loss of workplace productivity elevates OA to a major socioeconomic problem for health systems, the economy, and suffering patients. Current treatment options for patients are palliative in nature with no approved disease modifying agents available to patients.

About SM04690

SM04690 is a small molecule inhibitor of the Wnt pathway administered as an intra-articular injection, and is being developed as a potential disease modifying drug for osteoarthritis (DMOAD). Preclinical data suggested SM04690 has a dual mechanism of action with three specific effects on joint health – generation of articular cartilage, slowing down cartilage degradation, and reducing inflammation in the joint. Additional information on Samumed's SM04690 osteoarthritis program can be found here: https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/detail.aspx?id=20

About Samumed

Samumed's small-molecule drug platform is harnessing the innate restorative power of the Wnt pathway to reverse the course of severe and prevalent diseases. Learn more about Samumed's potential regenerative drug candidates and broad clinical pipeline at https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/default.aspx

