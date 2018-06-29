Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who's Who Legal Competition Economists List
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that 42 professionals within its Compass Lexecon subsidiary have been named to the Who's Who Legal: Competition 2018 – Economists list, a comprehensive guide of practitioners recognized for their expert testimony in complex antitrust matters and advice on intricate matters of competition economics.
In addition to having the most experts of any firm named to the list, Compass Lexecon had the most individuals recognized as Thought Leaders. Dennis Carlton, Neil Dryden, Miguel de la Mano, Janusz Ordover, Jonathan Orszag and Jorge Padilla were among the experts who received the highest number of nominations from their peers and corporate counsel during the research process.
Who's Who Legal also recognized Andy Parkinson and Loren Smith as Future Leaders, professionals under 45 who are considered to be the next generation of leaders in the international legal community.
Compass Lexecon's experts have worked on the most significant mergers globally, such as AT&T/Time Warner; Deutsche Börse/London Stock Exchange; Marriott/Starwood; Agrium/PotashCorp and numerous other multi-billion-dollar transactions. The firm was named Competition Economics Firm of the Year for the fourth straight year at the Who's Who Legal Awards in May 2018, and Global Arbitration Review recently ranked Compass Lexecon first on its inaugural GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms' Power Index.
"Our experts are called upon by the most important companies in the world to help with the most significant issues they face," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "We are a company committed to attracting, supporting and developing the type of leading professionals who can take on those sorts of assignments; it is gratifying to see their intellectual leadership and the difference it makes recognized once again."
Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who's Who Legal: Competition 2018 – Economists list include:
- Enrique Andreu, Senior Vice President – Brussels
- Jonathan Baker, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Gustavo Bamberger, Executive Vice President – Chicago
- Aleksandra Boutin, Senior Consultant – Brussels
- Xavier Boutin, Senior Consultant – Brussels
- Dennis Carlton, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Mary Coleman, Executive Vice President – Boston
- Justin Coombs, Executive Vice President – London
- Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – Brussels
- Miguel de la Mano, Executive Vice President – Brussels
- Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
- Kirsten Edwards-Warren, Executive Vice President – London
- Kenneth Elzinga, Senior Consultant – Princeton
- Richard Gilbert, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Urs Haegler, Vice President – London
- Mark Israel, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist – Boston
- Michael Katz, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Bryan Keating, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Benjamin Klein, Senior Consultant – Los Angeles
- Thilo Klein, Executive Vice President – London
- William Landes, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus – Chicago
- Andres Lerner, Executive Vice President – Los Angeles
- Susan Manning, Senior Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
- Damien Neven, Senior Consultant – Brussels
- Daniel O'Brien, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
- Janusz Ordover, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Jonathan Orszag, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
- Andrew Rosenfield, Co-Founder and President Emeritus – Chicago
- Daniel Rubinfeld, Senior Consultant – Oakland
- Marius Schwartz, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
- Georges Siotis, Consultant – Madrid
- Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
- Pekka Sääskilahti, Senior Vice President – Helsinki
- Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Robert Willig, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Elena Zoido, Senior Vice President – Madrid
