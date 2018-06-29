Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who's Who Legal Competition Economists List

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that 42 professionals within its Compass Lexecon subsidiary have been named to the Who's Who Legal: Competition 2018 – Economists list, a comprehensive guide of practitioners recognized for their expert testimony in complex antitrust matters and advice on intricate matters of competition economics.



In addition to having the most experts of any firm named to the list, Compass Lexecon had the most individuals recognized as Thought Leaders. Dennis Carlton, Neil Dryden, Miguel de la Mano, Janusz Ordover, Jonathan Orszag and Jorge Padilla were among the experts who received the highest number of nominations from their peers and corporate counsel during the research process.

Who's Who Legal also recognized Andy Parkinson and Loren Smith as Future Leaders, professionals under 45 who are considered to be the next generation of leaders in the international legal community.

Compass Lexecon's experts have worked on the most significant mergers globally, such as AT&T/Time Warner; Deutsche Börse/London Stock Exchange; Marriott/Starwood; Agrium/PotashCorp and numerous other multi-billion-dollar transactions. The firm was named Competition Economics Firm of the Year for the fourth straight year at the Who's Who Legal Awards in May 2018, and Global Arbitration Review recently ranked Compass Lexecon first on its inaugural GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms' Power Index.

"Our experts are called upon by the most important companies in the world to help with the most significant issues they face," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "We are a company committed to attracting, supporting and developing the type of leading professionals who can take on those sorts of assignments; it is gratifying to see their intellectual leadership and the difference it makes recognized once again."

Compass Lexecon professionals named to the Who's Who Legal: Competition 2018 – Economists list include:

