Capital City Bank Group Board of Directors Announces New Member

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group announces Marshall M. Criser III has joined its board of directors.



A longtime leader in the field of education, Criser currently serves as chancellor of the State University System of Florida. Criser is the former president of AT&T Florida, a post he held prior to his 2014 appointment as chancellor.

"Marshall will bring a new perspective to the Capital City Bank Group Board of Directors," said William G. Smith Jr., chairman, president and CEO. "His vision and passion for education advocacy, combined with his business acumen, will contribute a wealth of knowledge that I am confident will complement, strengthen and enhance our existing board."

In addition to his post with the State University System of Florida, Criser serves on Florida's Higher Education Coordinating Council. He is a member of the board of Enterprise Florida as well as a current member and former chair of the Florida Council of 100. Criser is also the former chair and a current member of the Florida Chamber Board of Directors, as well as co-chair of the Past Chairs Counsel for the Florida Chamber. Criser previously served as vice chair of the University of Florida Board of Trustees, chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and chair of Florida TaxWatch.

Criser holds a degree in business administration from the University of Florida and completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD, The Business School for the World, in Fontainebleau, France.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.9 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 59 banking offices and 73 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

