RavenQuest Announces Media and Investor Open House at Edmonton Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE:RQB) (OTCQB:RVVQF) (Frankfurt:1IT) (the "Company" or "RavenQuest") is pleased to announce it will hold a media and investor open house at its Alberta Green Biotech facility, located in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, July 9th at 11:00 a.m. Media and investors are encouraged to contact the Company using the information below should they wish to attend. Wine, cheese and lunch will be served.



During the event, RavenQuest will unveil its Orbital Garden technology, "OG 2.0", which will revolutionize cannabis production. Under RavenQuest's design Orbital Gardens are stacked three high and two wide, allowing for 500 square feet of grow space inside a 64 square foot footprint, dramatically changing the conversation around square footage as it pertains to cannabis production.

RavenQuest CEO, George Robinson, remarked "As we near completion of Alberta Green Biotech, installation of the OG 2.0 systems into the grow rooms has begun. We are excited to reveal this paradigm shift to the public because it's so much more than a story of dollars and cents. Certainly, our gardens' productivity will be more than twice the industry average, will use 80% less power and 50% less water than the old-fashioned "flat table" growing environments. But we believe the real story here is sustainability. Industry wide, Canadian companies are going to be growing a lot of cannabis. With this kind of scale, it's important we conduct ourselves responsibly and care for the environment".

"RavenQuest believes strongly in the science of the plant and believes strongly in environmental stewardship. We believe our patients and clients want to see this kind of social responsibility in the products and brands they consume" Robinson continued.

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development.

RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta, whose combined annual production will total 11,000 kg beginning in late 2018.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with Montreal's McGill University focussed upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant.

The Company focusses on partnerships with Indigenous communities and has announced an MOU to construct a 250,000 square foot cannabis production facility on sovereign land of Fort McMurray First Nation #468. The facility, using RavenQuest's revolutionary grow methodology, Orbital Garden 2.0, will produce 50,000 kg of cannabis annually.

RavenQuest has also recently announced an LOI to acquire Western Agripharma Ltd., a late stage application with a 125,000 square foot facility under construction on British Columbia's sunshine coast, a short ferry ride from Vancouver, BC. Upon completion, the facility will produce 25,000 kg of cannabis annually.

