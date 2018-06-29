Chi-Med to Announce 2018 Half-Year Financial Results

LONDON, June 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM:HCM) (NASDAQ:HCM) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00 am British Summer Time (BST).



An analyst presentation will be held at 9:00 am BST (4:00 pm Hong Kong Time) on the same day at Citigate Dewe Rogerson, 3 London Wall Buildings, London, EC2M 5SY, UK, which will be webcast via the company website at www.chi-med.com/investors/event-information/. The presentation will be available to download before the analyst presentation begins.

For North America based analysts and investors, Chi-Med will also host a conference call with Q&A at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (2:00 pm BST).

Details of the analyst presentation and conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after each event.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.

Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

