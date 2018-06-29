Valneva Announces Successful Outcome of its AGM and Renewal of the Term of Office of its Management Board Members

Lyon (France), June 29, 2018 - Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company"), a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative, lifesaving vaccines, announces today that all resolutions supported by the Management Board were adopted by the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held in Lyon on June 28, 2018.

The resolutions approved by Valneva's shareholders included the 2017 financial statements, delegations for the management board to increase the share capital or to issue financial instruments, and the transfer of the Company's registered office to the Nantes area.

The Company also announces that, in a separate meeting, Valneva's Supervisory Board has renewed, for a period of three years, the term of office of the Company's Management Board members - Thomas Lingelbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franck Grimaud, President and Chief Business Officer, David Lawrence, Chief Financial Officer, Wolfgang Bender, Chief Medical Officer, and Frederic Jacotot, General Counsel. Their term of office, which was due to expire in June 2019, has been renewed until June 2022.

The detailed voting results of the AGM will be made available in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's corporate website at the beginning of next week.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative life-saving vaccines.

Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has proprietary vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease and Chikungunya. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 450 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

