Future Income Payments - Securities Investigation

The White Law Group announces a securities fraud investigation involving the liability that sales agents may have for selling Future Income Payments LLC (FIP LLC) to investors.



Future Income Payments is a pension cash flow originator. The company claims to be "the industry leader and an innovator in buying and selling secondary market pension cash flows, often referred to as Structured Cash Flows."

Unfortunately for investors, consumer lending regulators from New York, Massachusetts, Iowa, Washington, North Carolina, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota are reportedly in agreement that FIP's pension sales are loans disguised as "sales agreements."

The White Law Group has received numerous calls from investors that have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars investing in Future Income Payments.

Despite the numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts since 2015, the company has continued to accept money from investors throughout 2017 and into 2018.

According to D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, "It is unfortunate, but we believe that many more investors have suffered devastating losses due to the broker-dealer's failure to supervise and don't realize they have recovery options."

