Domo, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,200,000 shares of Class B common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share. In addition, Domo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,380,000 shares of Class B common stock at the initial public offering price. Domo's Class B common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DOMO" on June 29, 2018. The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-1. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at Dweidlein@allenco.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, by telephone 1-800-221-1037, by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, by telephone at 1-800-827-7275.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 28, 2018. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by Domo's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on Domo's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, Domo's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are, by their nature, subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Domo's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Domo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

