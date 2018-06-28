Media Advisory: 23rd Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

WHITEHORSE, Yukon Territory, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie are meeting in Whitehorse on July 5 and 6, 2018, for the 23rd Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie. The Honourable John Streicker, Minister responsible for the French Language Services Directorate of Yukon and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host a press conference at the closing of this meeting.

Media representatives are invited at the three following times:

Thursday, July 5, 2018 11:00 a.m. KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Kluane Adamek Yukon Regional Chief Assembly of First Nations Media representatives are invited to attend the presentation by Ms. Kluane Adamek. Location: Yukon Convention Centre 4051-4th Avenue Whitehorse, Yukon 1:30 p.m. PHOTO OPPORTUNITY – Conference proceedings Photographers and camera operators will have access to the meeting to take photos and video footage prior to the start of the Conference proceedings. Location: Yukon Convention Centre 4051-4th Avenue Whitehorse, Yukon Friday, July 6, 2018 12:00 p.m. MINISTERS' PRESS CONFERENCE Location: Coast High Country Inn Ballroom B2 4051-4th Avenue Whitehorse, Yukon

Media accreditation

Media representatives can obtain their accreditation directly on site starting at 10:45 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. on July 5, 2018 in the Yukon Convention Centre Lobby, and 11:30 a.m. on July 6, 2018, in the Convention Centre Lobby.

Media representatives who will not be able to attend the ministers' press conference can participate by conference call. To participate, dial 1-866-206-0153 – code 3560515# (French line) or code 8168715# (English line) and confirm with the agent that you wish to participate in the press conference of ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. The Conference works for an open, dynamic and diverse Francophonie that contributes to and participates fully in the growth of Canadian society. Visit the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at www.cmfc-mccf.ca.

Nancy Power

Communication and Policy Manager

Government of Yukon

Sylvie Painchaud

National Coordinator

Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie

