Totango Extends Product Leadership in Enterprise Customer Success with the Acquisition of Personity.ai

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totango, the leader in enterprise customer success solutions, announced today that it has acquired Personity.ai. The acquisition of Personity.ai expands Totango's Product and Engineering team, further strengthening Totango's enterprise Customer Success platform which enables the largest enterprises to proactively and intelligently operate their businesses around their customers.



"Totango is gaining significant traction in the enterprise market. As we bring on more enterprise customers, we want to ensure that our products continue to meet the needs of our clients," said Guy Nirpaz, Founder and CEO, Totango. "I'm delighted to announce that we've acquired Personity.ai and their talented Engineering team. The addition of Product and Engineering talents perfectly positions Totango to meet and exceed our aggressive product goals."

This expansion enables Totango to extend its product leadership in enterprise Customer Success by delivering innovation faster to customers. By leveraging enhanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, Totango will be able to empower next-generation Customer Success capabilities in Totango Spark, and further accelerate enterprise-wide customer intelligence with Totango Zoe.

Building on its strong international presence, Totango now operates five offices around the world, in North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Totango

Totango is the leading Customer Success solution for the enterprise. Our platform provides access to all customer information, best practices, and relevant metrics so enterprises can proactively and intelligently operate their company around their customers. Leading customer-centric enterprises such as Dimension Data, Monster, and Zoom use Totango to drive customer adoption, retention, expansion and advocacy.

